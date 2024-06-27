Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . 557,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 2,314,181 shares.The stock last traded at $50.47 and had previously closed at $50.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Ventas Trading Down 0.1 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

