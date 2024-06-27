VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in VeriSign by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $179.10 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $226.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.