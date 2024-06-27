VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 349.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 281,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 219,561 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,808,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98. The firm has a market cap of $450.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $66.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1094 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

