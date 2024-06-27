Visionary Horizons LLC Trims Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Visionary Horizons LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,295 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Visionary Horizons LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after buying an additional 1,652,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after buying an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after buying an additional 1,013,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DVN opened at $46.73 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

View Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.