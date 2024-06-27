Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading 4.6% Higher

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $45.84. 314,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 552,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $317.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vista Energy by 4,205.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

