Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -335.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

