Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of VNO stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $32.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $489,922,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $132,326,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,439 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,901,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 934,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.