Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.950 EPS.

WBA stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.29%.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.07.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

