Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 216.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 182.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,841 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 235.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 198.6% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 192.9% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 36,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,451,722 shares of company stock worth $947,990,915. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $68.30 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.