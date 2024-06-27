Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Gap Down to $68.90

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.90, but opened at $67.17. Walmart shares last traded at $67.24, with a volume of 2,368,109 shares traded.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Walmart Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $549.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,451,722 shares of company stock valued at $947,990,915. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

