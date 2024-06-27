Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 5,400 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,421 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,688,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIVB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

CIVB stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Stories

