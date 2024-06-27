Wellington Management Group LLP Has $12.04 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,345 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.36. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.80 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Insperity

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.