Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,763 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,664,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,832,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,936,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,824,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,573,863.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,849,100 shares of company stock worth $82,021,597 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

