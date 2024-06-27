Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 126,412 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.20% of Immunovant worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Immunovant by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 957.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 216,455 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,987,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 442.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $94,242.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $94,242.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $115,023.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,709 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,886.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,889. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

