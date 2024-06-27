Werewolf Therapeutics’ (HOWL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HOWL. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

