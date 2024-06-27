Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.79

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 444872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WES. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,558 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,547,000 after purchasing an additional 944,494 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,095,000 after purchasing an additional 895,715 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,770,000 after purchasing an additional 802,709 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,480,000 after purchasing an additional 622,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

