Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.13

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 890475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

