Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Bank of America

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 47.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,154,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 957,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,491,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,235,000 after buying an additional 550,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

