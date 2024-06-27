Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 0.57. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

