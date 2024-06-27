William Monroe Purchases 152,639 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Monroe purchased 152,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $222,852.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,152,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,852.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, William Monroe purchased 25,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, William Monroe bought 765,488 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $1,232,435.68.

Nine Energy Service Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:NINE opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the third quarter worth $126,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 23.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 352.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

(Get Free Report)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.