William Wei Wang Sells 111,114 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) CEO William Wei Wang sold 111,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $1,181,141.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,248,560.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
William Wei Wang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $1,423,384.84.
Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 119.12, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.28.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 918,300 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $43,318,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 525,334 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in VIZIO by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,488,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 188,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $9,784,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
