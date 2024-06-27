William Wei Wang Sells 111,114 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) CEO William Wei Wang sold 111,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $1,181,141.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,248,560.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Wei Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $1,423,384.84.

VIZIO Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 119.12, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VIZIO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 918,300 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $43,318,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 525,334 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in VIZIO by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,488,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 188,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $9,784,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.