Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.22

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 1450729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 535,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.