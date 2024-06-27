Wintrust Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

WTFC stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.61%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

