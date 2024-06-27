WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,003,881 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 375,799 shares.The stock last traded at $30.55 and had previously closed at $30.73.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XSOE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 68.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

