WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Shares Gap Down to $64.97

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.97, but opened at $63.64. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $63.64, with a volume of 1,828 shares traded.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 78.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

