WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Director Sells $91,299.96 in Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) Director Olga Gonzalez sold 90,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $91,299.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 495,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,142.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Olga Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Olga Gonzalez sold 4,038 shares of WM Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $4,482.18.

MAPS stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in WM Technology by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 813,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 193,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WM Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

