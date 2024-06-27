Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director Kevin W. Mullins Sells 12,730 Shares

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) Director Kevin W. Mullins sold 12,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $26,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 483,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wrap Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 120,764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 351.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 167,547 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Wrap Technologies by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

