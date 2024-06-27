Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) vs. Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Financial Review

Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) and Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Xiao-I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Docebo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Xiao-I and Docebo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xiao-I 0 0 0 0 N/A Docebo 0 1 11 0 2.92

Valuation & Earnings

Docebo has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.93%. Given Docebo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Docebo is more favorable than Xiao-I.

This table compares Xiao-I and Docebo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xiao-I $59.17 million 0.89 -$26.46 million N/A N/A Docebo $180.84 million 6.40 $2.84 million $0.22 173.32

Docebo has higher revenue and earnings than Xiao-I.

Profitability

This table compares Xiao-I and Docebo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xiao-I N/A N/A N/A Docebo 3.55% 19.31% 8.62%

Volatility and Risk

Xiao-I has a beta of 3.79, meaning that its stock price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Docebo has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Docebo beats Xiao-I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products. The company also develops and commercializes cognitive intelligence artificial intelligence platform products, including natural language processing, speech processing, computer vision, machine learning, affective computing, and data intelligence and hyperautomation. The company's product platforms comprise conversational AI, knowledge fusion, intelligent voice, hyperautomation, data intelligence, cloud, intelligent construction support, vision analysis, intelligent hardware support, and metaverse platform. It serves communications, finance, government affairs, legal, medical, manufacturing, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc. operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. It also offers Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; Docebo Embed that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software; Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise which breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning; and Docebo for Microsoft Teams, that brings learning directly into Microsoft Teams. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

