XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth $835,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,372,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $5,033,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

XPeng Price Performance

XPeng stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

