Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 8,301 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $245.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $249.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

