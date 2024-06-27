Zscaler (ZS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/21/2024 – Zscaler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Zscaler had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Zscaler had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $205.00.

6/14/2024 – Zscaler had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $260.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $275.00 to $210.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $290.00.

5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $280.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $258.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Zscaler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Zscaler had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.

5/24/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $202.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Zscaler had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $178.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Zscaler Inc alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $72,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $47,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.