Zscaler (ZS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/21/2024 – Zscaler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/17/2024 – Zscaler had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/14/2024 – Zscaler had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/14/2024 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $205.00.
- 6/14/2024 – Zscaler had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/5/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $260.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $275.00 to $210.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $290.00.
- 5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $280.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $258.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/29/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/29/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2024 – Zscaler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/28/2024 – Zscaler had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.
- 5/24/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $202.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2024 – Zscaler had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $178.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 0.85.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $72,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $47,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Casey’s, FedEx Signal Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.