11,163 Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CODI. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CODI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.08. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $524.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 588.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Enterline acquired 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $184,030.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,975.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

