17,703 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Bank of America cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.18.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $174.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.83 and a 200 day moving average of $200.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

