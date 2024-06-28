1,783 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Bought by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $109.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

