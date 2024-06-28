19,869 Shares in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Aaron’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 50,301 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 180.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 100.8% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE AAN opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently -63.29%.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

