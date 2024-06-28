24,417 Shares in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

UWM Price Performance

NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $653.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.78.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. UWM’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

