25,086 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $52,048,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 895.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,988,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,354 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,851 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,129,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,178,000 after acquiring an additional 941,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,728,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -615.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $18.56.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.