25,208 Shares in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 286,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 40,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,235,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,681 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 24,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 5.10 per share, for a total transaction of 126,622.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 232,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,186,509.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 20,000 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6.12 per share, with a total value of 122,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately 417,849.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 24,828 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 5.10 per share, with a total value of 126,622.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 232,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,186,509.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 82,589 shares of company stock worth $454,249.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE NXDT opened at 5.20 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 4.67 and a 52-week high of 13.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

