4,000 Shares in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Red River Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Crowell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.15 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,329.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RRBI

Red River Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

About Red River Bancshares

(Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.