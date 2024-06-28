5,484 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in CDW by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 55,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $224.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.59. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $176.05 and a 1-year high of $263.37.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

