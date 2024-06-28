5,498 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,728,000 after buying an additional 111,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,087,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,426 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BATS:NOBL opened at $96.27 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
