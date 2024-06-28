7,281 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.5 %

SPG stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day moving average is $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

