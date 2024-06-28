A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, an increase of 300.3% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance
Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $10.60.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.
