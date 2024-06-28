A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, an increase of 300.3% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $10.60.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.2839 dividend. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.