AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AAC Technologies Price Performance
AACAY stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.19.
AAC Technologies Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
AAC Technologies Company Profile
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.
Featured Stories
