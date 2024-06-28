AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $102.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. AAON has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.34. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.03.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 35.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

