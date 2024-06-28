Abacus Group (ASX:ABG) Insider Sally Herman Purchases 42,050 Shares

Abacus Group (ASX:ABG – Get Free Report) insider Sally Herman purchased 42,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.19 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$49,913.35 ($33,275.57).

Abacus Group Stock Performance

Abacus Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Abacus Group’s payout ratio is -26.92%.

Abacus Group Company Profile

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Commercial property and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

