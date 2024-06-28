Abacus Group (ASX:ABG) Insider Sally Herman Purchases 42,050 Shares

Abacus Group (ASX:ABG – Get Free Report) insider Sally Herman purchased 42,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.19 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$49,913.35 ($33,275.57).
Abacus Group Stock Performance
Abacus Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Abacus Group’s payout ratio is -26.92%.
Abacus Group Company Profile
