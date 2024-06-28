ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
