ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.