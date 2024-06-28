Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.44% from the company’s current price.

ACCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

Get Accolade alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Accolade

Accolade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Accolade has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.10.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

In other Accolade news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,746 shares of company stock worth $104,586. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. GGV Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.