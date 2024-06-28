Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 221.4% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Accor Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. Accor has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.40.
About Accor
