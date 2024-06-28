Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Trading Down 8.1%

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.18 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 57.87 ($0.73). Approximately 118,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 61,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.80).

Accsys Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06. The firm has a market cap of £134.97 million, a PE ratio of -256.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.57.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

